Police officers union files complaint against Honolulu’s chief of police



A battle is brewing between the chief of the Honolulu Police Department and the police officers’ union.

SHOPO president Tenari Maafala has filed a complaint against Chief Susan Ballard with the Hawaii Labor Relations Board.

The complaint revolves around a report that identified Maafala for a personnel issue, something he claims is against state labor laws.

“I really can’t comment on that,” Ballard said. “I haven’t really looked into it. I’m not an expert on that topic.”

Maafala had been serving as part of the peer support unit, which helps police officers and their families, but was recently put back on patrol.

Sources say the complaint also has to do with overtime issues.

“Overtime is always an issue and now with the volunteers out there and they’re actually on duty, then it’ll be part of their duties when they’re out there on the road, so there won’t be any overtime that’ll be involved,” Ballard said.

According to Ballard, more than 40 officers have volunteered so far to take over the peer support unit, so there will always be someone be available which would eliminate any overtime issues.

Maafala has declined to do any interviews on the advise of union attorneys.

The labor board has scheduled a hearing on the complaint for March 16.