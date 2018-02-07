Professional Soccer Returns to Hawaii

The inaugural Pacific Rim Cup will feature some soccer’s greatest stars at Aloha Stadium!

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Pacific Rim Cup Tournament Director Takehiko Nakamura joined us in studio to talk about the event.

The cup is set for February 8th and 10th at Aloha Stadium and will feature international soccer stars from Japan, Canada and the U.S. going head to head for one championship title.

For the first time in 6 years, professional soccer is returning to the state of Hawaii. The last time that Major League Soccer (MLS) and Japan Professional Football League (J.League) competed in Hawaii was 2012. Hosting a soccer tournament of this caliber helps to position Hawaii as a sports destination and help boost tourism.

The four participating teams are Columbus Crew SC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo and Iwaki FC. While the Pacific Rim Cup includes teams from the U.S., Canada and Japan, the four participating teams currently have players that represent 23 countries, including the six confederations.

Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. / Feb. 10 at 4 p.m.

Aloha Stadium

Tickets- $20 for reserved seats, $17 for general seats, $14 for youth (ages 6-17)

www.pacificrimcup.com