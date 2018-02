We’re getting ready to celebrate the Year of the Dog! Festivities are happening this weekend to ring in the Chinese New Year in Chinatown. The Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii is presenting the annual event, which includes food, crafts, lion dances and more. Seng Cheong Lio, owner of Yummy Land Bakery, joined Take2 to show us how to make “dragon whisker candy”, which will be sold at his booth at the event.

Advertisement