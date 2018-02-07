Punahou’s Alama Uluave makes signing day decision with San Diego State

Punahou offensive lineman Alama Uluave made his National Letter of Intent signing day decision with San Diego State University.

Uluave, who was leaning towards Yale and had a placard at the signing day event in Waikiki with a Bulldogs logo, is considered the seventh best prospect in the state and top center which is the position that he is expected to play at the next level. He was selected as a finalist for KHON2’s Cover2 Olin Kreutz Award as lineman of the year in 2017 and participated in the Polynesian Bowl.

Listed at 6-2, 275-pound offensive lineman who has played center, guard, and tackle for the Buffanblu in his prep career, is the little brother of California-Brekley junior OL Semisi Uluave.

Among his other FBS scholarship offers were Air Force, Army, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Syracuse, Texas Tech, UNLV, and Washington State.