Rolovich signs 10 more players to 2018 Rainbow Warrior recruiting class

The University of Hawaii Football team completed its 2018 recruiting class Wednesday with the signing of 10 players on National Letter of Intent signing day joining 17 players that signed in the early signing period back in December.

HawaiiAthletics.com featured comprehensive minute by minute coverage of National Signing Day, below is a list of the 2018 football signees and the time their paperwork was processed by UH.

Regular Period Signing Day Updates

February 7, 2018

10:11 a.m.: The third Saint Louis School product of the Class of 2018 – wide receiver Jonah Panoke – is now a Rainbow Warrior!

8:59 a.m.: Junior college defensive back Manase Time of Golden West College joins the UH secondary.

8:22 a.m.: Speedy wideout Scott McLeod of Saint Francis School in Honolulu and 6-foot-8 offensive lineman Ernest Moore of City College of San Francisco make their commitment official.

6:45 a.m.: 3-star offensive lineman Solo Vaipulu of Centennial High signs his National Letter of Intent.

6:08 a.m.: El Camino College defensive lineman Justus Tavai, the younger brother of current UH linebacker Jahlani Tavai, puts pen to paper.

6:01 a.m.: The third o-lineman to join the Warriors – Thomas Wade – submits his scholarship agreement.

5:41 a.m.: A pair of junior college offensive linemen – Alex Dalpe and Gene Pryor – make it official.

5:11 a.m.: National Signing Day Part II begins with the signing of Monrovia High School athlete Michael Washington.

2018 Signing Class

Early Period Signing Day Updates

December 24, 2017

12:30 p.m.: The early mid-year transfers keep rolling in with the addition of offensive lineman Kohl Levao from City College of San Francisco, bringing the early signing total to 17.

December 23, 2017

6:40 p.m.: The early signing class expands to 16 with the Saturday night addition of every down, run-stopping, pass-rushing defensive end Derek Thomas out of Cerritos College with three years to play.

December 20, 2017

7:55 p.m.: A final late-night addition brings the Wednesday tally to 15 with the signing of tall, speedy wide receiver Nick Mardner out of Oakville, Ontario.

12:30 p.m.: Teammates Chevan Cordeiro and Kai Kaneshiro from state champion Saint Louis School make their commitment official.

12:15 p.m.: Kamehameha School’s Jonah Kahahawai-Welch joins the Warriors, adding size and speed to the defensive front.

11:20 a.m.: From the ninth island, Jonah La’ulu of Centennial High School makes it official.

9:55 a.m.: Next batch of signees include three defensive linemen – Jeffrey Keene (Fort Scott CC), Mason Mata’afa (Orange Coast College), and Zach Ritner (Mission Viejo, Calif.)

8:31 a.m.: JUCO transfer Cedric Byrd of Long Beach City College is the second wide receiver to join the class.

8:24 a.m.: Linebacker Khoury Bethley (Chino Hills, Calif.) and defensive tackle Blessman Ta’ala (Pago Pago, American Samoa) put pen to paper.

7:12 a.m.: The Borden family continues its legacy with the Rainbow Warriors as ATH Kamuela Borden (Honolulu, O’ahu) submits his letter.

5:56 a.m.: The Warriors add a quarterback with a big arm in Jeremy Moussa out of Corona, California.

5:42 a.m.: Wide Receiver Eric Rooks joins the Warriors from The Taft School in Connecticut.

5:15 a.m.: The first of many Hawai’i signees for the inaugural December Early Signing Day, coming in from Arizona with the the signing of offensive lineman Ilm Manning out of Apollo High School.