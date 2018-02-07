Saint Louis receiver Panoke signs scholarship agreement with Rainbow Warriors

The receiving end of an iconic state championship clinching touchdown pass and catch reached the recruiting endzone Wednesday morning as Saint Louis wide receiver Jonah Panoke signed a scholarship agreement with the University of Hawaii.

Panoke joins Crusader quarterback Chevan Cordeiro who signed with the ‘Bows in the early signing period along with Saints defensive back Kai Kaneshiro.

Panoke, who is last at 6-2, 195-pounds originally gave his verbal commitment to UH in the summer of 2017. He is scheduled to gray shirt in the 2018 season and enroll with the Rainbow Warriors in January of 2019 with his scholarship counting towards the class of 2019 despite being considered as a 2018 recruit.

As a senior, Panoke hauled in 45-catches for 682-yards and two touchdowns. He was invited to and took part in both the JPS Paradise Classic and Polynesian Bowl all-star games held in Hawaii.