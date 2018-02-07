Wine & Design this Valentine’s Day!

Tired of the same old Valentine’s Day routine? Unleash your inner artist in a fun and social environment at Wine & Design. At Wine & Design, you can bring your favorite bottles of wine & snacks and get ready to paint your night away! You’ll be taught step-by-step from one of our local artists and will leave with your own masterpiece! It is a fun and unique way to celebrate this Valentine’s Day.

They will offer three Valentine’s date night paintings: Sat 2/10, Sun 2/11, Wed 2/14, and Fri 2/16 at 6:30 pm.

They are also offering a GALentine’s Day option on Mon 2/13!

https://www.facebook.com/pg/wndhonoluluhi/