Bomb threat leads to evacuation at Mililani High School

Students at Mililani High School were evacuated for about 30 minutes Thursday due to a bomb threat.

The message was hand-written on a poster on campus.

The threat was reported to school authorities at around 10:20 a.m.

According to the Hawaii Department of Education, police officers responded and determined the threat was not credible.

The school was evacuated as a precaution, and all students were directed to the outdoor stadium.

They were released back to class at around 11 a.m.

A tweet from the DOE’s account called the evacuation a “drill.”

The second largest school in the state, Mililani HS, is performing an evacuation drill. HPD is assisting. Do not be alarmed if you are in the area. @MililaniTrojans @honolulupolice — Hawai‘i DOE (@HIDOE808) February 8, 2018

A department spokeswoman told us that “school administrators called for an evacuation and notified the Department that an evacuation drill was taking place.”

In a letter sent home to parents, Mililani High School principal Fred Murphy wrote: “All threats to our school or students are taken very seriously and investigated thoroughly. We wanted you to have the facts so you can discuss them with your child and emphasize the seriousness of this issue. If you discover anything that can assist in the investigation, please contact us immediately. You can also make an anonymous report to Honolulu Crimestoppers at 955-8300.”

Murphy tells us police officers will be on campus Friday.

