Pedestrian crash in Ewa Beach leaves a 58-year-old man dead

Honolulu police have shut down a portion of Fort Weaver Road as the traffic division investigates a deadly pedestrian crash which happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Emergency medical services confirmed a 58-year-old man was killed after being hit by a car at the corner of Fort weaver and Parish Drive.

Officials said alcohol and drugs are not a factor.

Both directions of Fort Weaver Road near Parish Drive were closed while officials investigated the scene.

All northbound lanes are now reopened on Fort Weaver Road at Parish Drive, southbound lanes remain closed at this time.

Traffic has been slow moving out of Ewa Beach as the investigation unfolds.