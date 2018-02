In celebration of Chinese New Year, L & L is partnering with the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii and the Hawaiian Humane Society for a Chinese new year dog costume contest. It’s happening this Saturday at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza. Joining us with all the information President and CEO of L and L, Eddie Flores and Mary Steiner of the Hawaiian Humane Society.

Website: www.hawaiianbarbecue.com

Website: hawaiianhumane.org