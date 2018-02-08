Free tax assistance available for low-income residents, especially seniors

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide and Catholic Charities Hawaii are teaming up to offer free assistance and preparation for eligible residents on their 2017 tax returns.

The service is available to Hawaii taxpayers with low to moderate incomes with special attention to people 60 and older. You do not have to be a member of AARP or a retiree.

Walk-in appointments are available at CCH’s Clarence T.C. Ching Campus on Oahu at 1822 Keeaumoku Street on Saturdays only, from Feb. 10 through April 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call (808) 545-6016 for more information.

Walk-in and call-ahead appointments are also being taken at CCH’s Hawaii Island office in Kona at 73-5618 Maiau Street, Suite B201 (above Costco). The service is available on Tuesdays only, from Feb. 6 through April 10, from noon to 4 p.m. For an appointment, call (808) 319-3013.

Walk-in tax service is available at the Kona office after 2 p.m. on those days.

Tax service appointments at CCH’s Lanakila Multi-Purpose Senior Center in Kalihi are already booked for this year.

Click here for more information about the AARP tax service.