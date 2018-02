Ka Makana Ali’i is home to the new Peruvian Restaurant, Limon Rotisserie. Chef Cody Finch and Director of Operations, Monica Jimenez, tell us all about their menu and show us how to make two dishes: Ceviche Mixto and Arroz Con Mariscos (Peruvian Paella).

Limon Rotisserie is open for lunch and dinner.

http://www.limonrotisserie.com/