Heart Healthy Eating with Ekahi Ornish





Since 1964, the month of February has been dedicated to raising awareness about health matters related to the heart, specifically heart disease. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S., and claims the lives of 17.5 million people a year. And that number is expected to rise to 23 million by 2030. Some of the most common risk factors include smoking, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity.

Taking the steps to reverse bad habits can be very challenging for many, but there programs available that can help, like ‘Ekahi Ornish Lifestyle Medicine. ‘Ekahi Ornish Lifestyle Medicine is the fastest growing Ornish program in the nation. It is a nine-week program that is proven to prevent, reduce, and reverse the effects of heart disease by helping motivated individuals address four key elements, including nutrition, exercise, stress management and group support. To learn more about heart disease and ways to prevent and reverse it, ‘Ekahi Ornish Lifestyle Medicine, visit https://www.ekahiornish.com/.