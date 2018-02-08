Jawaiian Irie Jerk restaurant to close at end of March

Another Kaimuki restaurant is closing.

The owners of Jawaiian Irie Jerk announced Thursday that they are closing their Waialae Avenue restaurant on March 30.

Chef Caswell Simmonds tells KHON2 he plans to move back to Jamaica.

“My property in Jamaica is now completed, and it’s an ecotourism property that I’m trying to accommodate there to bring some folks into the country that’s tired of staying in resorts, fancy resorts,” he said.

Simmonds also acknowledged that taxes and increasing wages made it tough to operate a small business in Hawaii.

“It’s not as easy as most people might think it is,” he said. “I just want to thank the people of Hawaii for being so kind and gracious over the years. I love them all, and I love Hawaii. It’s a beautiful place, reminds me of Jamaica a lot. I had some great times here.”

This is just the latest in a string of restaurant closures for the area.

Longtime eateries, JJ Bistro and French Pastry and Cafe Laufer, closed last month.