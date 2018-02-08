Jawaiian Irie Jerk restaurant to close at end of March

By Published: Updated:

Another Kaimuki restaurant is closing.

The owners of Jawaiian Irie Jerk announced Thursday that they are closing their Waialae Avenue restaurant on March 30.

Chef Caswell Simmonds tells KHON2 he plans to move back to Jamaica.

“My property in Jamaica is now completed, and it’s an ecotourism property that I’m trying to accommodate there to bring some folks into the country that’s tired of staying in resorts, fancy resorts,” he said.

Simmonds also acknowledged that taxes and increasing wages made it tough to operate a small business in Hawaii.

“It’s not as easy as most people might think it is,” he said. “I just want to thank the people of Hawaii for being so kind and gracious over the years. I love them all, and I love Hawaii. It’s a beautiful place, reminds me of Jamaica a lot. I had some great times here.”

This is just the latest in a string of restaurant closures for the area.

Longtime eateries, JJ Bistro and French Pastry and Cafe Laufer, closed last month.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s