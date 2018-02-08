Locations: Downtown Honolulu

Hawaii is a unique place and we’re all very lucky to live here.

We’re visiting various neighborhoods on Oahu to find out what makes each so special.

This morning we’re taking a look at parts of the downtown Honolulu area.

Locations Realtor Cui Mei “Chui” Ho said there are four main areas to Downtown as we know it.

The capital district where you’ll find federal, state, and city government buildings.

The financial district around Bishop St. and Fort Street Mall. This area is the financial hub for our islands as many Hawaii based companies maintain their headquarters here.

The third area is the waterfront centered around Aloha Tower. This is where many visitors first arrived in the islands before air travel, and cruise ships still arrive there today.

Then there’s Chinatown, the cultural melting pot for Hawaii and one of the oldest in the United States.