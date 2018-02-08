Milestone in Manoa; Lady ‘Bows secure victory number 100 for Laura Beeman

On a milestone night in Manoa, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team beat Cal State Fullerton 59-54 at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Sixth-year head coach Laura Beeman recorded her 100th career win with the program and UH improved to 10-14 overall and 3-8 in Big West Conference play.

Sarah Toeaina scored 21 points while McKenna Woodfolk posted 10 points and seven rebounds.

The win avenges a loss four weeks ago to the team led by Hawaii Baptist Academy graduate Jeff Harada in his first season with the Titans.

Lahni Salanoa scored four of her 10 points in the final two minutes as the Lady ‘Bows shot 8-14 from the field in the fourth quarter.

The Rainbow Wahine will have eight days of rest before returning to action to host UC Davis on Febuary 17th.