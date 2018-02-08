Pearl Harbor Welcomes Virginia-Class Submarine as New Homeport

By Published:

The USS Missouri, a Virginia-class submarine recently changed homeports from Connecticut to Pearl Harbor. This morning on Wake Up 2day, Petty Officer Darryl Baukman and Lieutenant Junior Grade Alec Graham joined us in studio to talk about the recent homeport shift as well as some of the cool experiences they have had aboard. The sailors say it is an honor and a privilege to be able to move to such a beautiful and welcoming state and could not have made this transition here without the tremendous support we received from the community here. We already feel like we are a part of a new ohana. Both say they’re excited to explore what this island chain has to offer and are eager to do some hiking, check out the beaches and maybe check out the atmosphere of Waikiki. “At the very least, I know most of us are happy to be enjoying the warm sunshine instead of the cold winters up in Connecticut,” said Graham.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s