Pearl Harbor Welcomes Virginia-Class Submarine as New Homeport

The USS Missouri, a Virginia-class submarine recently changed homeports from Connecticut to Pearl Harbor. This morning on Wake Up 2day, Petty Officer Darryl Baukman and Lieutenant Junior Grade Alec Graham joined us in studio to talk about the recent homeport shift as well as some of the cool experiences they have had aboard. The sailors say it is an honor and a privilege to be able to move to such a beautiful and welcoming state and could not have made this transition here without the tremendous support we received from the community here. We already feel like we are a part of a new ohana. Both say they’re excited to explore what this island chain has to offer and are eager to do some hiking, check out the beaches and maybe check out the atmosphere of Waikiki. “At the very least, I know most of us are happy to be enjoying the warm sunshine instead of the cold winters up in Connecticut,” said Graham.

Advertisement