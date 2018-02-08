Saint Louis School: Open House

For parents trying to decide what school best suits their child, St. Louis school has it’s open house this weekend and it’s a great opportunity to get a good look at the curriculum and campus.
Call 739-4832 or visit saintlouishawaii.org
For parents trying to decide what school best suits their child, St. Louis school has it’s open house this weekend and it’s a great opportunity to get a good look at the curriculum and campus.
Call 739-4832 or visit saintlouishawaii.org
Advertisement
Advertisement