The Shack to close Hawaii Kai restaurant after nearly three decades

The Shack is closing its Hawaii Kai location after nearly three decades.

The restaurant, which is located in Hawaii Kai Shopping Center near Safeway and Longs Drugs, opened in 1991 and will serve its last meals on Friday, Feb. 9.

“It’s going to be our Shack going-away party, so from 11 to 2 a.m., it’s going to be happy hour all day, all night,” said manager Brad Blakeney. “Our customers are awesome. That’s going to be the biggest thing that we miss.”

Blakeney says the company chose not to renew its lease and focus instead on its restaurants in Mililani and Kailua. Employees were given the opportunity to transfer to those locations.

“Our employees are awesome. They’re resilient,” Blakeney said. “It was a pleasure just to be able to be working with them. I’m going to miss them, but it’s just an opportunity to do more and move on.”