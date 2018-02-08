UFC President Dana White says Hawai’i event will happen

The path to a UFC hosting an event in the 50th state continues to clear.

Wednesday night on Fox Sports 1’s UFC Tonight, UFC President Dana White announced that the organization is coming to Hawai’i.

So…where will the UFC go first: Russia or Hawaii? @danawhite provides an update on the potential of both locations! https://t.co/xeqEA5nI9T — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 8, 2018

White answered a question from former Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping inquiring whether the UFC was going to Russia or Hawai’i.

“We’re going to both!” White responded.

“The question is which one first.”

White indicated that his team was in London working on a Russia deal, while he thinks everybody is on board to work a UFC Hawai’i event.

KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello was first to report in late January that the UFC had met with delegations from the Hawai’i Tourism Authority and Aloha Stadium in Las Vegas to discuss a potential event in the summer or fall of 2018 in Halawa.

The organization and the Hawai’i delegations were planning to continue negotiations following Waianae native Max Holloway’s featherweight title defense on March 3rd, but Holloway was forced to pull out of the fight with a leg injury.

Negotiations are ongoing despite the injury.