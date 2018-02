Sheriffs and Honolulu police are on the look out for a man convicted of burglary and kidnapping who is missing from OCCC.

The Public Safety department says work furlough inmate Bryce Takara was supposed to return to OCCC at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, but didn’t.

He is 42-years old. He is 5’8″, and 206 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

His next parole hearing is scheduled for April of this year. He now faces an additional escape charge when found.

Call 9-1-1 or sheriffs if you see him.