Aloha Friday Fill-up Location (February 9) – Hawaii Kai

By Published:

It’s that time again, Aloha Friday Fill-up is back and today, February 9, Wake Up 2day is at the Hawaii Kai location.

It is located at the Aloha Gas & Aloha Island Mart at 249 Keahole Street in the Hawaii Kai Towne Center.

Get $.50 off gas from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are attendants at this Aloha Gas and Island Mart who can walk you through it if you are not sure what to do.

Watch KHON2 and Take2 for a live report from the Aloha Gas & Aloha Island Mart in Hawaii Kai in the Hawaii Kai Towne Center.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s