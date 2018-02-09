Base Bows hold alumni game, Grand Slam fundraiser

HONOLULU — The University of Hawai’i baseball program will hold its 16th annual UH Baseball Grand Slam Celebration on Sunday, February 11 at the Stan Sheriff Center.

A benefit for the UH baseball program, the event will start at 5:30 p.m. with heavy pupus and drinks available, along with a chance to meet the UH baseball players and coaches.

There will also be live and silent auctions, and musical entertainment provided by Imua.

Food will be provided by Big City Diner, Gordon Biersch, Hokulani Bake Shop, Honolulu Burger Co., Mariposa, Pagoda, Roy’s, Sansei Seafood, Side Street Inn and Superb Sushi. Beverages, including wine and beer will be provided by Anheuser-Busch, Paradise Beverages, Coca-Cola and Southern Wine & Spirits.

The price will be $1,250 to sponsor a table of 10 seats, and individual tickets can be purchased for $100. For each ticket purchased, you will receive a complimentary UH baseball ticket.

Tickets are available now. For information call the Hawai’i baseball office at (808) 956-6247 or e-mail UH baseball at baseball@hawaii.edu. Make checks payable to UH Foundation and note “Grand Slam Club” on the memo line. Checks can be mailed to:

UH Athletics – Baseball Office

1337 Lower Campus Rd.

Honolulu, HI 96822

The Grand Slam Club is the official organization established to support the UH Rainbow Warrior baseball program. The University of Hawai’i Foundation (UHF) receives, receipts, and holds funds raised by the Grand Slam Club.

The Rainbow Warriors began practices for the 2018 season on January 12, and UH will hold its annual Alumni Game on the day prior to the Grand Slam Celebration, Saturday, Feb. 10 at 1:00 p.m. on the field at Les Murakami Stadium. The Grand Slam event also precedes the season opener against Air Force by just under a week. The Rainbow Warriors will open up a three-game series versus the Falcons on Friday, Feb. 16 at 6:35 p.m..