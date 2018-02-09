Cute, trendy Valentine’s Day crafts

Valentine’s Day is next week! Today we are learning easy, cute and trendy festive crafts to celebrate the day of love. Joy Shimabukuro, Creative Director for HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts, joined us this morning with amazing craft ideas.
Valentine’s Day is next week! Today we are learning easy, cute and trendy festive crafts to celebrate the day of love. Joy Shimabukuro, Creative Director for HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts, joined us this morning with amazing craft ideas.
Advertisement
Advertisement