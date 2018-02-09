Drivers shocked to find tires slashed on dozens of vehicles overnight



Dozens of vehicles parked along Nuuanu Avenue had their tires slashed overnight.

Owners are now left with a big repair bill, and this isn’t the first time it’s happened.

The vehicles were parked between Vineyard Boulevard and School Street.

“It must have happened sometime after like 11 p.m., because I came out to my car and didn’t notice it last night, so just three or four tow trucks have been out already. It’s kind of a mess,” said Nuuanu resident Ryan Johns.

Tung Pham says his uncle’s taxi was parked on the street overnight. He tells us the damage will cost the family business at least $500.

“I don’t think our insurance will cover it, because it’s a liability,” Pham said. “This is just such a small problem, so I guess we’re just going to fix it ourselves.”

Because of constraints at nearby condos residents say they don’t have many options when it comes to parking.

“It’s the second time,” said Remington Nucum. “It happened to me about eight months ago. At that time, it was my girlfriend’s car and one tire was slashed, so we’re just taking a chance parking out here.”

The Honolulu Police Department has opened a fourth-degree criminal property damage investigation.

According to a spokeswoman, “vehicles had tires slashed sometime between yesterday afternoon and this morning. Most of the vehicles were parked on the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Nuuanu Avenue and Craigside Place and had damage to tires on the passenger (sidewalk) side of the vehicle. Although some of the vehicles had alarms, it appears that none of the alarms went off. The damage was caused by an unknown sharp object. No arrests at this time. Anyone with information should contact HPD or Crime Stoppers.”

To contact CrimeStoppers, call 955-8300 or click here.