Drybar celebrates grand opening in Kakaako

A popular salon chain opened its first shop in Honolulu Friday.

Drybar Honolulu is located at 600 Ala Moana Boulevard, on the ground floor of The Collection across from SALT.

It provides professional blowouts at a flat price of $45 plus tax and gratuity.

Customers can choose from the Cosmo (lots of loose curls), the Straight Up (straight with a little body), the Mai Tai (messy and beachy), and, for the little ladies, the Shirley Temple.

“Women come in and we wash their hair. We go ahead and blow them out, style them to whatever they want to look, so we have an entire menu for them to choose from,” said lead educator Sarah Sandoval. “They get to choose that while sipping on a glass of champagne, white wine, mimosa and watching chick flicks. It’s pretty awesome. They feel pretty good about themselves when they leave.”

Drybar is open Mondays through Fridays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments can be booked online at www.thedrybar.com, through the Drybar iPhone app, or by calling Drybar at (877) 379-2279.