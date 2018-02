If you’re a small business owner, experts from Google will be in town to help you grow your business.

Google is holding a “Get Your Business Online” event on Feb. 22 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

The workshop is designed to help local businesses reach more customers with a digital presence.

It will teach business owners how to get on Google Search and Maps for free and how to promote their business with a free website and advertising.

If you’re interested, you can reserve a seat online here.