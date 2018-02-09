Hawaiian Electric customers to see rate increases starting next week

Related Coverage State approves Hawaiian Electric interim rate increase

Oahu residents can expect to pay more for electricity.

We first told you in December that the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) tentatively approved Hawaiian Electric Company’s first base-rate increase in more than six years.

Now officials confirm that the decision is final, and an approved 2.3 percent increase will take effect on Oahu Feb. 16.

That means the typical Oahu monthly residential bill for 500 kilowatt hours will go up by $2.60.

HECO says the increase will generate $36 million in annual revenue to help pay for capital improvements including grid upgrades and resilience efforts to reduce outages and their duration during storms.

The interim rate is two-thirds less than the company’s original request in December 2016 for a 6.9-percent increase in revenue.

The bill impact of the interim rate is expected to be further reduced by the application of anticipated corporate tax savings that are the result of the new federal tax law that took effect on Jan. 1.

If a lower final rate amount is approved, the difference will be refunded to customers with interest.