Key tips to keep hackers away from your cellphone

We rely on our cellphones to do so many things.

Hackers also count on them to try to steal our money, especially now when it’s become so convenient to pay with our phone.

KHON2 spoke with an expert who recommends using two-way authentication and more creative passwords.

We all have all kinds of apps on our phone to make life more convenient, and it’s not impossible for someone to hack into them.

Supergeeks CEO Tim Caminos says the best protection is to get two-way authentication for those apps. When it’s activated, the app will text you a different security code every time you open it.

“It’s a different code every time you use it. That code usually only lasts 5 to 10 minutes, and without that code, someone will not be able to get into your app,” Caminos explained.

Most widely used apps have it. Just go to the settings for the app and it will guide you through the steps.

“So if someone doesn’t have access to your phone, then there’s no way they’re getting into that app,” Caminos said.

He says people who use the same user name and passwords for different accounts are vulnerable to getting their phones hacked. It’s best to use different ones with 16 to 24 character passwords. It’s impossible to remember them all, so he recommends using software that keeps track of them.

“So when you’re logging in to any of those applications that you have loaded in that software, all you have to do is know your user name and it will associate that password for you and log you in,” Caminos said.

“What’s to stop somebody from logging into that system?” KHON2 asked.

“That’s the thing. You need a really strong password. If you’re using a system like that, you need to make sure you have a very strong password to get into there,” he replied.

This type of software also comes with two-way authentication. He adds that if you have a lot of passwords that are similar, hackers can figure them out. They have software than can figure out different variations within minutes.

He adds that it’s also a bad idea to have your list of passwords on your phone. If you lose it or your phone gets hacked, you’re in trouble.

It’s best to have that software that keeps track of your passwords.