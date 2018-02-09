Laptops worth thousands of dollars stolen from Kapaa High School

Kauai police are investigating a burglary that occurred at Kapaa High School over a weekend in January.

It happened sometime between Saturday, Jan. 27, and Monday, Jan. 29.

According to police, an unknown suspect(s) forcefully entered a portable classroom through a louvered window.

Seven black Hewlett-Packard chrome laptop computers, valued at approximately $1,120 each, were taken.

Anyone with information about the burglary is urged to call Police Dispatch at 241-1711.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Kauai CrimeStoppers at 246-8300.