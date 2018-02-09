Police investigating early morning shooting in Waianae, victim hospitalized in serious condition

Just before 2 a.m. Friday morning, emergency medical services responded to a shooting along Hale Ekahi Drive in Waianae.

According to officials a suspect vehicle pulled up to a group of people standing in a garage or yard area when four to five suspects exited the vehicle and fired multiple shots.

The amount of weapons the suspects were armed with is unknown at this time.

According to one witness, a teenager was shot three times in the back.

EMS could only confirm the victim was shot in the back and transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Honolulu police continue to investigate the scene.

The relationship between the suspects and victim are unknown.

