Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and Current Affairs brought us their special take on a new trend ‘Galentine’s Day’. Galentine’s Day is a time for ladies to celebrate ladies. For those who don’t have a special someone to celebrate Valentine’s Day with, it’s an opportunity to invite all of your best friends for a brunch to celebrate how amazing you all are!

Current Affairs joined us this morning to show how tablescaping can really set the tone for a great party.

http://current-affairs.net/