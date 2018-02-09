Trump taps PACOM commander to be ambassador to Australia

Published:

The head of U.S. Pacific Command has been tapped by the president to work overseas.

The White House announced Friday that President Trump intends to nominate Adm. Harry B. Harris Jr. to be the ambassador to Australia.

Officials lauded Harris’ extensive knowledge, leadership, and geo-political expertise in the Indo-Pacific region.

Harris was born in Japan and is a highly decorated Naval officer.

He assumed command of U.S. Pacific Command on May 27, 2015 and is its 24th commander.

There’s no word on who would take his place.

