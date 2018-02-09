Waikiki by Moonlight concert series

It’s a new, free monthly concert series that happens on the Saturday or Sunday nearest the date of the full moon of the month. This morning on Wake Up 2day, slack key guitarist George Kuo joined us in studio to talk about Waikiki By Moonlight. The Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame, in partnership with the Hawaiian Music Walk of Fame, the Legacy Trees, the Kalama ‘Ohana Foundation, and the Waikiki Improvement Association, started this series last month with a concert by Kuuipo Kumukahi and the Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame Serenaders on January 6th. This February concert showcases George Kuo and Aaron Mahi who are inductees, and steel guitar musician Greg Sardinha. This is a free, one-hour concert featuring some of our inductees–masterful musicians/singers/composers. The concerts are held at the Hula Mound at Kuhio Beach, under the banyan tree across from the Hyatt Regency Waikiki. Tomorrow night between 8 and 9pm, the concert features George Kuo, Aaron Mahi, and Greg Sardinha. Bring a beach or lawn chair if the ground is not comfortable for them, and rain gear just in case we are blessed with a sprinkle from the heavens.

Information on upcoming concerts will be on our website at www.hmhof.org.