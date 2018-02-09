Will homeowners and police collaborate with video to solve crimes in Hawaii?

Home surveillance cameras are widely available and growing in popularity.

Now police departments across the country are partnering up with homeowners to solve crimes.

So could we see something like that in Hawaii?

Neighborhood watch programs are nothing new but in a sign of the times, those programs are also turning digital.

“So us knowing where we can go get that video makes it easier and quicker for officers to solve a crime when it happens,” Lt. Alfredo Grimaldo, with the Midland Police Department, said.

It’s called the Community Camera Program and the Midland Police Department in Midland, TX recently launched theirs.

Residents who have surveillance cameras can register their information with the department to help officers solve crimes.

Lt. Grimaldo told KHON2 officers can access that information while out in the field.

“If there’s a burglary or theft that occurs in the neighborhood, they’re able to look on the mapping system to see where any of those cameras may be, what location those cameras are in, whether it’s the front yard or the back yard, if it captures an alley or a driveway and it just makes it easier instead of having to knock door to door,” he said.

The information is confidential and officers still have to get permission from the homeowner to access the footage.

So far over 100 people and counting have signed up

“With thefts and burglaries occuring all over the island, homeowners are turning to home surveillance cameras for an added layer of security.

“A lot of people are really proactive. It’s either their neighbors, or friend, or family that has had something happen to them whether that’s getting broken into,” Hoku Tobin, with Best Buy in Iwilei, said.

KHON2 reached out to the Honolulu, Maui, Kauai and Big Island police departments to find out if a community camera program could be implemented here.

We didn’t hear back, however the departments do encourage the use of surveillance cameras for evidence in case you’re ever a victim.

“It’s important because the community is such an important partner, or a big partner with the police department. Without their assistance, we’re unable to solve crimes as quickly as we do sometimes,” Lt. Grimaldo said.