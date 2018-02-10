KHON2’s Sam Spangler & the ‘Bows Alumni beat by current Rainbow Warriors 13-0

The 2018 University of Hawai’i baseball team took to the field at Les Murakami Stadium on Saturday, facing an opponent for the first time outside of intra-squad scrimmages. The Rainbow Warriors squared off with a formidable lineup of former Warrior stars during the annual Alumni Game.

The current crop of Rainbow Warriors made a clear point early with offensive firepower in the first inning. Second baseman Dustin Demeter got the ‘Bows going with a double, but designated hitter Chayce Ka’aua made his point with a bang, blasting a two-run shot beyond the left field wall to put the ‘Bows on the board.

Ka’aua’s second time up produced more runs for Hawai’i. Despite missing the grand slam opportunity, the senior dropped the first pitch he saw into right center for two more on the scoreboard. First baseman Eric Ramirez added a fifth UH run on a fielder’s choice RBI.

The Rainbow Warriors unloaded in the fourth, plating six runs on six hits and an Alumni error. Demeter sparked the ‘Bows in the frame with a three-run homer beyond right field. In the ensuing innings, UH posted two additional runs to extend the advantage to 13-0 over the Alumni. 2015 graduate Jarrett Arakawa provided the best pitching performance for the Alumni, limiting the Warriors in the final two frames.

KHON2 Sportscaster Sam Spangler who pitched for UH from 2007-2010 provided 2.1 innings of relief allowing two runs in that stretch.

Working behind the start from redshirt junior Jackson Rees, the Rainbow Warriors also saw quality appearances from Jeremy Yelland, Matt Richardson and Dylan Thomas. Hawai’i allowed just a single hit from the Alumni, as Adam Roberts logged a single in the fourth. Rees came away with four strikeouts in the start.

At the plate, Ka’aua paced the current Warriors, hitting 3-for-4 with two doubles and a home run for four RBI. Demeter went 2-for-3 with the home run and a sacrifice fly, accounting for four RBI.

The Rainbow Warriors return to action next Friday, February 16, as Hawai’i opens its season at Les Murakami Stadium in a four-game series against the Air Force Falcons out of the Mountain West Conference.