Massive tangle of fishing nets washes up on Molokai

A tangle of fishing nets the size of a large SUV washed ashore in Halawa Valley on Molokai.

It’s been there for two weeks and residents want it out.

The nets raise concerns about the environment.

If it seems like you’re hearing about more fishing net debris in Hawaiian waters, it’s because there are more nets floating around and washing ashore.

The most recent gigantic ball of tangled rubbish landed on the northeast coast of Molokai.

Greg Solatorio was born and raised in Halawa Valley and he says debris does wash into Halawa Bay, but never like the discovery he made two weeks ago.

“When I first saw this net, I was mind blown, I was like wow I’ve never seen anything like that wash up onshore,” Solatorio said.

Solatorio wants the net removed and is concerned about the impact that it, and other fishing net debris like it, have on our environment

“It’s hurting our environment, killing our land, killing our ocean, killing the life that’s inside of it. And if there’s no more fish in the ocean and all we got it rubbish, we can’t survive,” Solatorio said.

How often are these types of nets washing ashore?

Fawn Liebengood from 808 Cleanups says that it happening 3 to 4 times a week. Last year, the group collected 25-thousand pounds of netting.

In the last two months, they’ve already collected 8-thousand pounds.

“It’s a constant problem out in the Pacific, and then the currents and the weather can bring it to the Hawaiian Islands,” Liebengood explained.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) reported a large marine debris field between Molokai and Oahu just 10 days ago.

Could the nets that washed up in Halawa Valley have been a part of that?

Dr. Nikolai Maximenko, senior researcher at the University of Hawaii School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology, who is involved with tracking it, says yes, and we could be seeing more rubbish washing ashore.

“Definitely this is a possibility,” Maximenko said.

Maximenko says the debris was always there, current conditions are just bringing it closer to us.

“That allows debris from the garbage patch to disperse and drift towards Hawaii,” Maximenko said.

DNLR, the Coast Guard and the University of Hawaii have been working together to track the debris to see exactly where it will go, but Maximenkos says its difficult due to Hawaii’s complex currents

Maximenko says they are working with fisherman to test new tracking systems to help them understand Hawaii’s currents so they can better protect our ocean and shorelines

If you see large marine debris in the ocean or on shore, report it at: http://dlnr.hawaii.gov/marine-debris/