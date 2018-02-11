Attempted murder investigation launched after man found bound near burning SUV in Wahiawa

A burning car and a man tied up nearby – that’s what a witness found early Sunday morning in Wahiawa.

Police are investigating it as an attempted murder.

A witness that did not want to be identified but tells us he was traumatized to find a man bound by duct tape screaming for helping.

The witness says he was driving on Wilikina Drive just after 5:00 a.m. Sunday. That’s when he saw a vehicle on fire and stopped to see if anyone needed help.

“Heard somebody squealing for help, mumbling at first and his voice got louder, so we heard somebody screaming help,” the witness said.

The witness says he and another passersby found a man who was just a few feet away from the burning vehicle.

“We pulled him away from the fire and as [we’re] pulling him we noticed his hands were tied behind his back, and then from there we didn’t know what was going on,” the witness said. “He was beaten up. Looked like his eyes [were] all bust up, bleeding from the mouth. He had tape around the mouth [that] I’m sure he got off somehow.”

EMS says they took the victim, a man in his 20s, to the hospital in serious condition.

We tracked who owns the vehicle, and the registered owner’s son tells us it was stolen earlier this month in the Waikele area.

So far police have made no arrests. We’ll be tracking this story and bring you updates as it becomes available.