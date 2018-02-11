Southern New Hampshire University professor replaced after arguing Australia isn’t a country

MANCHESTER, NH (WMUR/CNN) — A professor in New Hampshire has been replaced after giving a student a failing grade because she classified Australia as a country for an assignment.

Is Australia a country or a continent?

The correct answer is Australia is both a country and a continent.

Sadly, the adjunct professor at Southern New Hampshire University didn’t know that.

It all began with student Ashley Arnold, who shared her ordeal with the online site, BuzzFeed.

The 27-year-old stay-at-home mother in Idaho was completing her sociology degree online, tasked with an assignment to compare a foreign country with the U.S.

Arnold chose Australia.

When she got her grade back, it was a zero.

When Arnold emailed the professor about her grade, she received a response that the professor would look into it, but identifying Australia as a country and not a continent was the issue.

“That error made it nearly impossible for you to accurately complete your week 2 research outline correctly,” the professor wrote in the response, as posted by Buzzfeed.

The professor argued Australia was not a real country, but a continent.

Australia, as a continent, includes the Commonwealth of Australia, Tasmania, New Guinea, Seram, Timor, and small neighboring islands. It is the smallest of the seven continents.

Why? Because they all share the same tectonic plates.

Australia the country, officially the Commonwealth of Australia, is comprised of the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania and numerous smaller islands.

Arnold shared links to facts like these in an e-mail exchange with the professor.

She also alerted SNHU because she told BuzzFeed, “she was worried other students might have been incorrectly graded by the professor.”

SNHU released a statement saying, “We deeply regret the interaction between our professor and our student, and have apologized to the student and refunded her for the class. following an investigation, we have replaced the instructor.”

We deeply regret the interaction between our professor & our student. We have apologized to Ashley, replaced the instructor, & are reimbursing her tuition for the course. To our friends in Australia, we know that you are a country & a continent, best of luck in the Olympic games! — SNHU (@SNHU) February 9, 2018

As for Arnold, after review, her final grade back for the project was a B+.