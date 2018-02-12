Ask a Specialist: Gallbladder Attacks

By Published:

Would you know if you’re having a gallbladder attack?  What are the risk factors and what can be done to prevent gallbladder disease?  Learn more and see what gallstones look like with Dr. Cecily Wang, general surgeon at The Queen’s Medical Center – West O‘ahu, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

To learn more about gallbladder disease and other causes of abdominal pain, join Dr. Cecily Wang for a free Speaking of Health lecture at The Queen’s Medical Center – West O‘ahu.  It’s called, “A Pain in the Gut.  When to Worry, When to Hurry” and it’s this Thursday, February 15, 2018, from 6 to 7 pm.  This is part of Queen’s – West O‘ahu’s monthly lecture series featuring important health information for the community.  To register, call The Queen’s Referral Line at 691-7117.  Or go to http://queenshealthsystems.com/lectures-and-classes.html

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s