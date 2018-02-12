Continuing Education and Training Programs at Kapiolani Community College

Anyone looking to improve their lives through education should check out Kapiolani Community College’s Continuing Education and Training Programs. KCC offers everything from Tai Chi to Cooking Classes for those who want to personally enrich themselves.

They also specialize in workforce education short-term training in Culinary, Massage Therapy, Pharmacy Technician, Surgical Technician, and Professional Development in Hospitality. Perfect for folks who want to enter into or return to the local workforce.

Dr. Carol Hoshiko, Dean of Continuing Education and Training, and John Richards, Dean of Culinary Arts, tells us about some of their new programs for 2018.

https://www.kapiolani.hawaii.edu/