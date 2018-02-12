Florida restaurant worker fired after posting church didn’t tip on takeout order

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (WFLA) – A server at an Outback Steakhouse in Palm Beach Gardens said she was fired after posting an angry rant on her Facebook page.

On Wednesday, Tamlynn Yoder, 25, said she helped members of Christ Fellowship, a local mega church with a delivery order. The church ordered 75 items, including 25 steaks, 25 chicken dinners, and 25 sides of potatoes, and couldn’t bother to leave her a tip on their $735 bill, she claimed.

“When I brought it out and put it in the car and received the payment, there was no gratuity. I got upset. I posted a post on Facebook about the church not leaving a gratuity tip,” Tamalyn told WPTV. “We live off of tips. If we don’t have that then we have nothing.” Yoder said she only received $18 in tips that day from other orders because she was occupied with the mega church’s order.

The following day, Yoder said she was fired and the church received a full refund.

A representative for the restaurant chain told the Palm Beach Post that per company policy, employees are prohibited from posting about customers on social media and can be subject to termination if the policy is violated.

David Lonsberry, an executive director of business for Christ Fellowship, released a statement saying it was all a misunderstanding.

“We did not call the restaurant to have her fired, we wanted to get the situation resolved. That night, we had a volunteer go to the restaurant and pick up the order since we were having a big conference. He probably didn’t know to tip since it was a rush of the moment thing.”

“The church did reach out to me; they are trying to rectify the whole thing. And I thank them,” Yoder told WFLX.