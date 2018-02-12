HHSAA Boys Soccer Championship Tournament is underway across the state

The 2018 Queen’s Medical Center Boys Soccer Championship Tournament got underway Monday at the Division-I level.

In one of the most intriguing matchups of the day, ILH runner-up ‘Iolani advanced into the quarterfinal round with a 4-0 victory over Moanalua on a rainy afternoon in Moilili.

The Raiders got the scoring started early in the first half when Jarin Simon connected with Brandon Simon for a header on a corner kick.

Iolani now advances to play the two-time defending D2 state champs Hawaii Prep on Thursday. Ka Makani in their move up to the D-I level won the Big Island Interscholastic Federation title, with a 12-0 record.

As for the defending divisional champs of Punahou, they went 11-1 and captured the Interscholastic League of Honolulu title. Up next for the Buffanblu will be Mililani of the OIA. The Trojans defeated Waiakea 3-1 in Hilo.

