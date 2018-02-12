HPD Chief Susan Ballard works to restore public trust and department’s reputation

It’s been just over three months since the swearing-in ceremony of Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard who took the reins during a tumultuous time in the department’s history. There was a tainted reputation to restore, along with questions about the public’s trust in HPD’s leadership. Many in the rank and file and the community have already seen changes. This morning on Wake Up 2day, Chief Ballard shared her thoughts on her transition and her team’s short and long-term goals.

While most of the turbulence surrounding former Chief Louis Kealoha appears to be settling, recently an as issue surfaced concerning Chief Ballard and the police officers’ union. Ballard could not comment on the legal case but assured the community her relationship with SHOPO is sound.