Kim competes for halfpipe gold at the Pyeongchang Olympics

By Published:
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin leaves the course after the women's giant slalom was postponed due to high winds at the 2018 Winter Olympics at the Yongpyong Alpine Center, Pyeongchang, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) U.S. snowboarder Chloe Kim will vie for an Olympic medal in the women’s halfpipe and skiers may finally get to compete in the first Alpine event of the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Russia and Norway are also facing off for a bronze medal in Olympic curling as Day 4 gets underway Tuesday.

Kim, a California teenager whose parents are from South Korea, was close to her best in leading the qualifying round Monday. American Kelly Clark, a three-time Olympic medalist, barely qualified and is hoping for a better day.

The men’s combined is scheduled for Tuesday and could be the first Alpine event of these games. The men’s downhill and women’s giant slalom both have been postponed because of gusty winds.

