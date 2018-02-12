Repaving work will require full lane closures along busy Kapolei road



Starting Monday night, the city will begin night work on Kamokila Boulevard, the main strip that runs through the heart of Kapolei.

Crews will be repaving the road from 7 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

After that, day work begins to install pavement markings, vehicle loop sensors, and adjusting manholes and covers from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays and possibly weekends.

So how will this impact drivers and businesses?

We asked city officials what the road closures would look like and an official from the Design and Construction Department tells us access to the businesses will never be closed off during the project, because there is more than one way to get it in.

For the past several weeks, the city has been busy repaving roads in Kapolei and Makakilo.

Now, crews are finally ready to address a portion of Farrington Highway and Kamokila Boulevard. We’re told the project will be done one block at at time from Nau Place to approximately 360 feet east of Kapouka Place.

“The work that is involved, it’s pretty extensive. We are going down eight inches and we are going to rebuild that road,” said Mark Yonamine, deputy director of the city Department of Design and Construction.

The city tells us crews will need to do full lane closures in one direction to get most of the repaving done in a timely manner.

“We are going to do a standard contraflow where we are going to close one part of the road in one direction and use the opposite side to contraflow the traffic,” said Yonamine.

“If the businesses are open, there will definitely be an entrance allowed,” continues Yonamine. “We are going to try push the actual close down until after a lot of the businesses are closed, so you know, after 9 p.m.”

Many of the businesses in the area close at 9 p.m. We found some businesses are concerned about the impacts and others not so much.

“Some people might think, ‘Oh traffic. Let’s turn around. Let’s go somewhere else,'” said Hula Shake owner Ifen Chuang.

“For us, it’s really not that bad, because we close early, so if they are going to work on it late at night, it’s not going to affect us,” said Justin Oasay who works at Julie’z Restaurant.

But many businesses agree that highway is in desperate need of repaving. The entire project is expected to last three months.

The newly repaved road should last eight to 10 years. The last time this portion of the highway was repaved was back in 2012.