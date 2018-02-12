Should buses and other large vehicles be kept out of the freeway’s fast lane?

Rep. Cedric Gates of Waianae says people have complained to him about large trucks drifting on Farrington Highway into oncoming traffic.

He says this is just one reason he wants to ban large trucks and buses from driving in the left lane.

Steve Wong of Wong Way driving School says he always tells his students exactly what the left lane is for. “The left lane is used primarily for passing other vehicles on the road and I usually for my new drivers I told them to stay out of that lane because everybody goes extremely fast.”

While the left lane is supposed to be used for passing, Leeward Oahu Representative Cedric Gates says he’s heard stories from people who live in his district, saying trucks will drive down Farrington Highway in the left lane and sometimes even drift over the center line.

He also says that’s not the only concern, “When we have a large semi truck driving in the left lane they are usually going faster than the right lane and the concern about that is break time for these large semi trucks.”

Gates says among concerns about break time and drifting over the line, he’s spoken with police who support his bill, and believe large trucks in the left lane create a safety hazard. “From a stand point of safety the police have submitted testimony in strong support of this measure saying that larger vehicles cause a hazard when driving in the left lane.”

Gareth Sakakida with the Hawaii Transportation Association says his organization opposes the ban on left lane driving because it would it would make it much more difficult for commercial drivers to do their job. “If there are certain troubled areas we would rather address it like that rather than have it apply everywhere.”

The Honolulu Police Department supports Gates’ proposal while the state Department of Transportation opposes it.