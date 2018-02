It’s believed there are more than 300 homeless kids living in Hawaii.

Now in a new comprehensive study, it found more than half are living on the streets by themselves.

They became homeless at 14.

The most common reason is they were victims of abuse.

While homeless, many of them said they had sex for money, food, drugs or a place to stay.

The study was done by the Youth Outreach, Waikiki Health and Hale Kipa with the help of UH.

They said, homeless youth often don’t receive the help they need.