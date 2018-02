A 14-year-old boy was injured after he crashed a truck into a Kailua restaurant Monday.

It happened at around 2:45 p.m. at New Chinese Garden Restaurant on Uluniu Street.

According to Emergency Medical Services, the teen was taken to the hospital in serious condition after crashing into a wall.

Workers tell us no one inside was hurt and, despite the damage, the restaurant will stay open for takeout orders.

The city says you must be 15 and a half years old to obtain a learner’s permit.