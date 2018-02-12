Third trial for Christopher Deedy rescheduled for October

Christopher Deedy’s third trial will not take place this spring, as previously planned.

The trial was originally scheduled to begin March 12.

On Monday, his attorney requested a continuance, because he’s preparing an appeal in the case.

The judge granted his motion, and a new date was set for Oct. 15.

Deedy was in Hawaii for the 2011 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Conference as a federal special agent when he shot and killed Kollin Elderts in Waikiki.

Deedy is a federal agent who is accused of fatally shooting Kollin Elderts at the Waikiki McDonald’s in 2011.

Surveillance video from the restaurant shows the two men arguing before wrestling each other to the ground. Deedy eventually fires multiple shots. He has admitted on the stand to shooting Elderts out of self-defense.

Deedy’s first trial ended in a mistrial with jurors deadlocked.

In his second trial, Deedy was found not guilty of murder, but the jury could not agree on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The Hawaii State Supreme Court ruled last December that he could be tried for a third time.